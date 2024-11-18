MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Invests $985,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VBK opened at $280.47 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $211.36 and a twelve month high of $294.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $258.76. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

