MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. &PARTNERS bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $423,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $127,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 65,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,355,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 68,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $112.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.46 and a 1 year high of $117.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.43.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

