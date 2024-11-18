MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Purchases New Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barings LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,549,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,423,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $374,068,000 after buying an additional 25,524 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,053,000 after buying an additional 12,233 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 877,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,133,000 after buying an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,721.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 774,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after buying an additional 771,455 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $293.95 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.77 and a 12 month high of $314.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $285.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $273.92. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

