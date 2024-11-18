MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,637 Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% during the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

VT opened at $118.70 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $121.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.06. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.