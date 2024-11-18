MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,919 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,687,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,497,000 after buying an additional 39,016 shares during the period. Trust Co of Tennessee purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,055,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,093,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 58,262 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 734,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,193,000 after purchasing an additional 18,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 32.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 650,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,855,000 after purchasing an additional 158,072 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of USRT stock opened at $60.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.09. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $48.04 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.