Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 948 shares during the quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 64.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 197.4% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $157.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.95 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.55.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 26.49%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Dbs Bank downgraded NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. This trade represents a 20.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

