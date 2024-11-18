Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC Takes $234,000 Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,390 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in MicroStrategy by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,791,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,053,828,000 after buying an additional 232,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,553,048 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,647,263,000 after buying an additional 401,071 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its position in MicroStrategy by 1,077.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 343,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,857,000 after buying an additional 314,007 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in MicroStrategy by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 245,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,307,000 after buying an additional 220,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in MicroStrategy by 224,965.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,223,000 after buying an additional 238,463 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.01, for a total value of $6,624,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,344.60. This represents a 73.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.15, for a total value of $1,465,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,372. This represents a 32.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,954 shares of company stock valued at $30,553,037 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

MSTR stock opened at $340.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of -161.45 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $204.83 and a 200-day moving average of $166.15. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $383.40.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.44). The business had revenue of $116.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.45 million. MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 87.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($8.98) earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on MicroStrategy from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on MicroStrategy from $2,890.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on MicroStrategy from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MicroStrategy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.13.

MicroStrategy Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

