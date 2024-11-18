Moonriver (MOVR) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 18th. One Moonriver token can currently be bought for $12.22 or 0.00013472 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Moonriver has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. Moonriver has a total market capitalization of $112.90 million and $12.05 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 11,619,243 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,239,513 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver (MOVR) is a smart contract platform on the Kusama network, designed for compatibility with Ethereum. It enables developers to deploy existing Solidity smart contracts and DApp frontends with minimal modifications. The MOVR token is integral to the platform, used for gas metering, incentivizing node infrastructure, on-chain governance, and transaction fees. Created by the Moonbeam Foundation, Moonriver serves as a canary network to Moonbeam, testing new code under real economic conditions before deployment to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

