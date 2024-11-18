Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) is Quest Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 1,274,200.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,742 shares during the quarter. Morningstar accounts for about 0.4% of Quest Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $4,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MORN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 101.7% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.22, for a total value of $2,974,329.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,845,718 shares in the company, valued at $3,559,781,561.96. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.48, for a total value of $237,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,300,963.20. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,357 shares of company stock valued at $22,039,835. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MORN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Morningstar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $352.00 target price on shares of Morningstar in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.67.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of Morningstar stock opened at $337.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.79 and a 12-month high of $352.55.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.01). Morningstar had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $569.40 million for the quarter.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th were issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.40%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Further Reading

