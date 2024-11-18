Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 20.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,573 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,752 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $9,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FSS. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Federal Signal by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 30,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,546,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at about $919,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,731 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,069,000 after buying an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Signal by 615.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,371,000 after buying an additional 34,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $575,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Federal Signal from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brenda Reichelderfer sold 25,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $2,388,448.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,339,206.83. This trade represents a 30.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSS opened at $89.31 on Monday. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $102.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.04.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Federal Signal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

