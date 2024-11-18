Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 267,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 50.4% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Williams Companies news, CAO Mary A. Hausman sold 7,951 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $447,641.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,455,805.40. The trade was a 23.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total transaction of $90,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 304,200 shares in the company, valued at $13,777,218. This trade represents a 0.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:WMB opened at $56.55 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $57.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Scotiabank increased their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.54.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Williams Companies

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.