Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 220,168 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,938 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 220,168 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $8,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in UBS Group by 11,313.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,218,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027,134 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,591,242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508,422 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its stake in UBS Group by 162.3% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 5,016,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,747 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in UBS Group by 763.0% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 2,835,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,817 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 20.3% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,779,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $287,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UBS Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Price Performance

UBS stock opened at $31.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.56. UBS Group AG has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $19.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.