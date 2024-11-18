Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 9,019 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 214,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,019 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $11,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 3,427,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561,823 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,444,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Newmont by 2.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 50,918,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,084 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Newmont by 262.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,514,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,960,000 after buying an additional 1,096,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,372,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,460,000 after buying an additional 1,088,742 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $1,076,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 271,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,607,746.89. The trade was a 6.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $161,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,928,780.76. The trade was a 3.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,440. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Newmont from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Newmont from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Argus upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.14.

Newmont Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:NEM opened at $40.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.51. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.11 and a 200 day moving average of $47.44.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.80%. The business’s revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -65.79%.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

