Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 972 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Saia by 161.5% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 68 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Saia during the second quarter worth about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in Saia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Saia by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 94 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter.

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Saia from $510.00 to $490.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Saia from $515.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Saia from $481.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.00.

Shares of SAIA opened at $522.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.73. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.90 and a 1 year high of $628.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.02.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $842.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. Saia had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 18.00%. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

