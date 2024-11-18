Napa Wealth Management Cuts Stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Napa Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Napa Wealth Management’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 69.8% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000.
KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of KWEB opened at $30.47 on Monday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.55.
