Napa Wealth Management Purchases New Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 9.6% in the third quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 22,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. bought a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,458,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 134,658 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of 3M by 5.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 64,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Trading Down 0.3 %

MMM opened at $129.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. 3M has a 52 week low of $75.40 and a 52 week high of $141.34. The stock has a market cap of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.80 and a 200-day moving average of $118.15.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 104.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. 3M’s payout ratio is 35.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 3M in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.87.

Get Our Latest Report on MMM

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company’s Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.