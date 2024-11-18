Napa Wealth Management Takes $261,000 Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Napa Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Price Performance

SPG stock opened at $180.27 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.74. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.72 and a 1 year high of $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($1.54). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 76.21% and a net margin of 43.36%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $2.10 dividend. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.05. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 111.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Allan B. Hubbard purchased 370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $167.30 per share, for a total transaction of $61,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,301 shares in the company, valued at $5,738,557.30. The trade was a 1.09 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective (up previously from $157.50) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.78.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

