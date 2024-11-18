Napa Wealth Management Takes Position in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI)

Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Separately, Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter.

Get Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF alerts:

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

MAXI stock opened at $29.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.40 and a 200-day moving average of $25.08. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a 12-month low of $17.20 and a 12-month high of $32.41.

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Announces Dividend

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 40.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th.

(Free Report)

The Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (MAXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide capital appreciation and income. The fund holds long Bitcoin futures, short-term debt instruments, and near-term equity index put or call spreads MAXI was launched on Sep 29, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.