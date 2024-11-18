Natixis Advisors LLC Has $43.19 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Natixis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 420,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,356 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $43,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 39,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 49,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,285,000 after acquiring an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 221.9% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,715,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,451 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 467,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,267,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEP opened at $96.31 on Monday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.22 and a 1 year high of $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.26.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.55%.

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.27.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

