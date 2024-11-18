Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 170,536 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $41,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. SouthState Corp grew its position in Workday by 614.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.29, for a total transaction of $812,365.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,106,379.76. The trade was a 1.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 370,575 shares of company stock worth $91,506,897. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Workday from $286.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Workday from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.59.

Workday Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $259.41 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $246.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a PE ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

