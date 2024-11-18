Natixis Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 477,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Construction Partners were worth $33,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 17,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 24.4% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Construction Partners by 35.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Construction Partners by 55.4% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ROAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $68.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Construction Partners from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Insider Transactions at Construction Partners

In other Construction Partners news, Director Mark R. Matteson sold 25,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total value of $1,574,533.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,357,626.24. This represents a 19.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Price Performance

ROAD stock opened at $88.52 on Monday. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $97.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.29.

Construction Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.