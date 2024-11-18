Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 158,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $40,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 25,267.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 206,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,444,000 after buying an additional 205,926 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 155,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,338,000 after buying an additional 75,623 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,210,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 39,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,672,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $260.41 on Monday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $198.73 and a twelve month high of $267.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.02 and its 200 day moving average is $244.93. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.785 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

