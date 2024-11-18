Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 94,201 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Natixis Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,201 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $29,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Marin raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 48.6% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter worth $209,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 55.8% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

VXF opened at $192.95 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $144.00 and a 1-year high of $201.86. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $184.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.11.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

