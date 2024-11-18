NEAR Protocol Price Up 12.7% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.49 billion and approximately $683.65 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be bought for $6.15 or 0.00006717 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00038982 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00010296 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000081 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Coin Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,220,905,882 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,906,155 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,220,813,138 with 1,217,906,155 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 5.91274583 USD and is down -2.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 464 active market(s) with $562,890,772.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

