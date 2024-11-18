Nervos Network Hits Market Capitalization of $608.31 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 18th. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0135 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. Nervos Network has a total market cap of $608.31 million and $71.03 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $92,379.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $447.21 or 0.00484096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00008290 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.45 or 0.00097909 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00028941 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.07 or 0.00167860 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $69.21 or 0.00074918 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00020700 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 45,768,559,033 coins and its circulating supply is 45,074,801,311 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Nervos Network is a public blockchain ecosystem with the Common Knowledge Base (CKB) as its foundational layer. The CKByte (CKB) token is used for state storage, resource management, and network incentives within the CKB blockchain. The Nervos Network was developed by a team of blockchain experts, including Jan Xie.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

