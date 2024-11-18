Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Drive Wealth Management LLC

Drive Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,503 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.3% during the third quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 1,877 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Aviso Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Aviso Wealth Management now owns 11,379 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Netflix by 5.6% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 60,265 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $42,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.2% in the third quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,920,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 13,791 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $9,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,127,000. The trade was a 30.38 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 205,084 shares of company stock valued at $146,747,101. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $823.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $735.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $681.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $445.73 and a 1-year high of $841.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The Internet television network reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.09 by $0.31. Netflix had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 35.86%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $810.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $748.15.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

