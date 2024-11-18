NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Stock Rating Lowered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer lowered shares of NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of NICE from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NICE from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NICE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Shares of NICE opened at $172.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. NICE has a 52-week low of $151.52 and a 52-week high of $270.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The technology company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.06. NICE had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $664.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NICE will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NICE. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the first quarter worth $298,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NICE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in NICE by 22.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

