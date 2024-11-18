NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 4% – Time to Buy?

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) shares were up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.67. Approximately 16,690,512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 56,446,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NIO shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Macquarie raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.60 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Daiwa America upgraded NIO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.11.

NIO Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.91.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIO in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NIO during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

