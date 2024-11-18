Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.84, for a total value of $1,203,505.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,129 shares in the company, valued at $740,275.36. This represents a 61.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 13,200 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total value of $1,418,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,993,437.36. The trade was a 26.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,613 shares of company stock worth $50,858,457 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.14. The stock had a trading volume of 59,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,383,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.55. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.26 and a twelve month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.67%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

