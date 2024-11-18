Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Sells 1,015 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. lowered its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,489,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8,238.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,642,504 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,806 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,246,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,486,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,240 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.7% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,889,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $541,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $102,298,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.5 %

GILD stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.00. 1,441,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,077,055. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $109.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 982.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.17. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.90.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.01 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 0.45%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 3,422.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 27.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 25,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.50, for a total transaction of $2,341,485.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,113,308.50. This trade represents a 20.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $4,968,674. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.