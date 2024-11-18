Nixon Peabody Trust Co. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IVV stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $588.33. The company had a trading volume of 306,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,045,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $578.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $556.28. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $452.58 and a fifty-two week high of $603.09.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

