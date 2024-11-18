Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,426,900 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 12,610,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nongfu Spring Stock Performance
Shares of Nongfu Spring stock remained flat at $3.89 during midday trading on Friday. Nongfu Spring has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.
Nongfu Spring Company Profile
