Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Nongfu Spring Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NNFSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,426,900 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the October 15th total of 12,610,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nongfu Spring Stock Performance

Shares of Nongfu Spring stock remained flat at $3.89 during midday trading on Friday. Nongfu Spring has a twelve month low of $3.34 and a twelve month high of $6.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.70.

Nongfu Spring Company Profile

Nongfu Spring Co, Ltd. researches, develops, produces, and markets packaged drinking water and beverage products primarily in Mainland China. It operates through five segments: Water Products, Ready-To-Drink Tea Products, Functional Drinks Products, Juice Beverage Products, and Other Products. The company also offers ready-to-drink tea beverage beverages; functional drink products; fruit juice products; and other beverage products, soda water, sparkling flavored, lemon juice, and coffee beverages, as well as agricultural products comprising fresh fruits.

