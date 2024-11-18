Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Shares Purchased by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 343,459 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,420 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Northwest Bancshares were worth $4,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NWBI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 1,238.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,459 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Northwest Bancshares by 66.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,769 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 45.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NWBI opened at $14.72 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.45 and a 12-month high of $15.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.59.

Northwest Bancshares Announces Dividend

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $199.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Northwest Bancshares Profile

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

