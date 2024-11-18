NU (NYSE:NU) Given New $17.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by KeyCorp from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

NU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.21.

NYSE NU opened at $14.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.24. NU has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

