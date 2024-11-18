NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Rating Lowered by Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of NU (NYSE:NU – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Susquehanna raised their target price on NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.21.

NU Trading Down 7.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

NYSE:NU opened at $14.06 on Thursday. NU has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $67.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NU by 105.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560,986 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of NU by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 202,618,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,237,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420,994 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of NU by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 210,103,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,867,912,000 after purchasing an additional 24,140,416 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of NU by 458.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 14,147,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,111,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613,191 shares during the last quarter. 80.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

