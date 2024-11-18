Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Down 23.4% in October

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the October 15th total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE NMZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,174. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Warren Buffett, Cathie Wood Own Nu Holdings, Should You?
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- MercadoLibre Down 23% After Missed Earnings: Time to Buy the Dip?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.