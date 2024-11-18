Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ) Short Interest Down 23.4% in October

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:NMZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 186,900 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the October 15th total of 244,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NMZ traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,174. Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.48 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.02.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. This is a boost from Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

About Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 67.1% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,390 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 463,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after purchasing an additional 15,985 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund by 59.0% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 25,897 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Nuveen Municipal High Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-end fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax-exempt municipal securities.

