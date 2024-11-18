NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Michael Lawford Sells 17,348 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 17,348 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total transaction of C$218,064.36.
Michael Lawford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 7th, Michael Lawford sold 10,116 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$117,446.76.
Shares of NVA opened at C$13.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.64.
NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.
