NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Michael Lawford Sells 17,348 Shares

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 17,348 shares of NuVista Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.57, for a total transaction of C$218,064.36.

Michael Lawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 7th, Michael Lawford sold 10,116 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$117,446.76.

NuVista Energy Price Performance

Shares of NVA opened at C$13.15 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.03, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.78. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$9.59 and a 1-year high of C$14.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.48 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Cormark raised shares of NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of NuVista Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.97.

NuVista Energy Company Profile

NuVista Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company is involved in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves.

