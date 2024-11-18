OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 33,295.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,775,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,882,000 after purchasing an additional 8,748,758 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 505.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 813,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,515,000 after buying an additional 679,010 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,635,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,576,895,000 after buying an additional 466,457 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at about $73,967,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 37.9% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 770,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,756,000 after buying an additional 211,811 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.90. 70,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,141. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $161.92 and a 12-month high of $203.80. The company has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $197.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

