OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Takes $643,000 Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.9% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 39,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,906,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 161,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.96. 2,379,364 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.96.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

