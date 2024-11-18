OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June (BATS:PJUN – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,180 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June were worth $1,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PJUN. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 321.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 155,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 118,403 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June during the 2nd quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June by 7.6% during the second quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.38.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – New (PJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUN was launched on Jun 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

