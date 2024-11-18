OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) by 281.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,823 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 20.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 94,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 17,934 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Price Performance

FHLC stock opened at $67.27 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $74.48.

About Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

