OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Carrera Capital Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 35,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,071,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,828,000 after purchasing an additional 24,673 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 60,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.97. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $18.42 and a 12 month high of $23.66.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

