OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WTW stock opened at $312.65 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $234.01 and a one year high of $320.77. The company has a market capitalization of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -48.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $334.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

