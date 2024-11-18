OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 14,352 Shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 64.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,466 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,352 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 767,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,216,000 after purchasing an additional 296,833 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 302,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,287,000 after acquiring an additional 35,626 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,400,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,231,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 346,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,434,000 after acquiring an additional 27,527 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYX opened at $47.99 on Monday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $36.63 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.02.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

