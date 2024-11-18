OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,325 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 90.0% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 8,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 12,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Down 0.4 %

PMAY stock opened at $35.59 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.74 million, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.48.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.