ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by CAP Partners LLC

CAP Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. CAP Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKE. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 9,439.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197,121 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3,648.4% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 514,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 501,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 370.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 615,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,327,000 after acquiring an additional 484,403 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in ONEOK by 3,137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 405,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 392,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in ONEOK by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 588,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,657,000 after purchasing an additional 320,967 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of OKE opened at $109.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $65.49 and a one year high of $110.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.72. The company has a market capitalization of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.66.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 82.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.38.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

