OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (OSW) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 20th

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

OneSpaWorld has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect OneSpaWorld to earn $0.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

OneSpaWorld Stock Down 0.7 %

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $18.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 2.13. OneSpaWorld has a 12 month low of $11.13 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Insider Activity at OneSpaWorld

In other news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 545,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,188,669.76. The trade was a 12.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $138,539.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,910. This represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,810 shares of company stock worth $5,644,816 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Featured Articles

