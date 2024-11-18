Oracle Corporation Reports Results of 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

On November 14, 2024, Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) hosted its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to address various matters put to a vote by shareholders. Each proposal was carefully assessed with final results now disclosed.

Get alerts:

The first proposal focused on the Election of Directors. Shareholders overwhelmingly voted to elect the nominated directors, with significant numbers in favor of each candidate. The directors are set to hold office until the 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until their successors are appointed.

The second proposal involved an Advisory Vote to Approve the Compensation of Oracle’s Named Executive Officers. Shareholders cast votes in favor of approving the compensation of named executive officers, demonstrating confidence in the executive remuneration structure.

The third proposal centered on the Ratification of Selection of Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm. Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as Oracle’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending May 31, 2025.

Lastly, the fourth proposal, addressing a Stockholder Proposal Regarding a Report on Climate Risks to Retirement Plan Beneficiaries, did not secure approval. Shareholders did not endorse the proposal for Oracle to prepare a report on climate risks to retirement plan beneficiaries.

With these matters concluded, Oracle Corporation continues to uphold its commitment to transparent governance and shareholder participation. For detailed information on the proposals, refer to Oracle’s definitive proxy statement filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 25, 2024.

Following the Annual Meeting, Oracle Corporation signed this report on November 18, 2024, by Kimberly Woolley, Vice President, Assistant General Counsel, and Assistant Secretary.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Oracle’s 8K filing here.

About Oracle

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

See Also