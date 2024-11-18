OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 6,419.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,615 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in OSI Systems by 25.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,707,000 after acquiring an additional 25,262 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in OSI Systems by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after buying an additional 15,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in OSI Systems by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSIS. B. Riley increased their target price on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.41, for a total value of $415,230.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,175.42. The trade was a 46.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.42, for a total transaction of $2,301,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,099,634.66. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $6,071,809 in the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ OSIS opened at $150.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.10. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.33 and a fifty-two week high of $158.69.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

