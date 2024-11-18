Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Shares Sold by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $5,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,136,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,956,000 after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,952,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,307,000 after acquiring an additional 636,908 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,435,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,254,000 after acquiring an additional 175,331 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Par Pacific by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 647,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,010,000 after purchasing an additional 16,653 shares during the period. Finally, Thomist Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Par Pacific by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thomist Capital Management LP now owns 559,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,095,000 after purchasing an additional 186,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $17.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $987.52 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $40.69.

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PARR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Par Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through Refining, Retail, and Logistics segments. The Refining segment owns and operates refineries that produce gasoline, distillate, asphalt, and other products primarily for consumption in Kapolei, Hawaii, Newcastle, Wyoming, Tacoma, Washington, and Billings, Montana.

